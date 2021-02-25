WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board joined with school districts in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties in approving a petition asking state legislators for charter school funding relief.
Directors on Tuesday authorized President Nancy Oaks to sign the resolution. District Superintendent Ken Jubas said superintendents, representing school districts in the coverage area of Central Intermediate Unit No. 10, West Decatur, believe the criteria for funding charter schools needs to be recalculated to allow a fairer distribution of monies paid to them by public schools whose students are enrolled there.
“We all agree that we want our legislators to reform and make the funding equitable,” he explained.
Directors also approved contracting with special education Consultant Bob Truscello to assist Harmony’s special education department to prepare for and transition through an upcoming program monitoring audit. Truscello will be paid $540 per day and the work will not exceed three days.
Robin Dyda was hired as the school district’s guidance secretary and data reporting and record keeping secretary. Her employment was unanimously approved by directors.