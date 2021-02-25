WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board accepted the resignation of its assistant principal and special education director and hired one of the district’s current employees to fill the position.
At Tuesday’s business meeting, elementary instructor and district alumnus Jason Boring was approved by directors to fill the position, effective immediately, at an annual salary of $60,000. His salary will be pro-rated to reflect the number of days he will work in the position during the 2020-21 school year.
Boring told The Progress he was looking forward to making the move to the district’s administration team.
“I applied for the position wanting to help continue the great things that are happening in the Harmony Area School District,” he explained.
Boring has been an instructor in the district for 14 years. He has taught students in grades kindergarten through six.
He recently received his master’s degree in educational administration from Point Park University, Pittsburgh.
Boring said his goals are to integrate additional technology and digital citizenship opportunities into the district’s curriculum.
“Our school district was lucky enough to become a one-to-one school with technology this year. I would like to see the district make the most of this opportunity for the students. I also plan to continue the work of improving student achievement through some new reading and phonics initiatives, as well as the School-Wide Positive Behavior Support Program. I have enjoyed my career at Harmony up to this point and am looking forward to joining the administrative team.”
Directors approved advertising for an elementary instructor to fill the vacancy left by Boring’s promotion.
The board accepted the resignation of former assistant principal/special education director Sarah Teacher, effective Friday, Feb. 26.
Board President Nancy Oaks said the board was accepting Teacher’s withdrawal from the position with regret.
According to published reports, Teacher was hired in January as the assistant principal for secondary students for Blairsville-Saltsburg School District, Blairsville.