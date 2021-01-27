WESTOVER — Harmony Area Elementary School students will be returning to five-days per week of in-person classes beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
At a rescheduled meeting Tuesday, Harmony Area School Board directors unanimously approved a recommendation from the district’s administration for students in grades pre-kindergarten through six to return to a full-time in-person schedule.
Superintendent Ken Jubas told the board it has been recommended by the state departments of health and education school districts return students to in-person classes provided directives to slow the spread of COVID-19 are observed, including masks and social distancing.
“Research supports elementary students returning to in-person classes because they are not as prone to contracting the virus,” Jubas said.
“I’m really happy this is happening for students and parents,” Director Kathleen Cowden said, following the board’s vote.
For the present, students in grades seven through 12 will continue to follow the hybrid AA/BB model that has been used since Dec. 7. Under the plan, students are divided into two groups. The A group attends school in-person Mondays and Tuesdays and the B group, Thursdays and Fridays with students learning remotely on the days they are not attending school. All students learn remotely on Wednesdays.
The board authorized administrators to monitor data and then add an additional day each week, beginning in February, for one of the groups. If the additional in-person day is successful, more days will be added to both groups schedule each week until students return to a full week. Jubas said the A group and B group would alternate weekly so that each receives the same amount of in-person days during the month.
Jubas told directors he hopes to eventually be able to bring back Jr./Sr. high school students for a full week of in-person classes.
“We are hoping this goes well and by the end of February we can get kindergarten through grade 12 back to five days a week of in-person classes,” he noted.
He said even though Harmony has a small student population of less than 300 students, the school complex is compact, making social distancing, in some locations, more difficult.
“Our school population is small but so is the building. We share a cafeteria, a gymnasium and busing, creating a few issues with social distancing,” Jubas explained.
Jubas reported he would keep parents and the community informed of changes to student school schedules using the school district’s website and Facebook page.
“We want to be able to give one to two weeks notice so that parents and the community are not surprised,” he stated.
The board will discuss progress on students return at its Feb. 23 work session. Jubas said if action is warranted, the board could have a voting meeting on that date.