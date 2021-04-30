WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Directors plan to approve the 2021-22 proposed budget at the board’s Tuesday, May 4, business meeting.
Earlier this week at its work session, the board was briefed on details about the proposed $6.6 million spending plan.
District Business Manager Brad Brothers said next year’s expenses currently stand at nearly $6.6 million and revenue at $6,345,000 — creating a deficit of approximately $248,000. That revenue amount breaks down to 22 percent from local sources, 7 percent from federal funds and 71 percent from state stipends.
Brothers said he kept both the expected income and operating costs flat this year. He said although the school district has received COVID-19 relief grants through the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief program, those funds are designated for specific expenses and are not able to be used to balance the budget. The district must spend 20 percent of its ESSER funding to help student’s recover the learning loss they experienced during the pandemic, he said.
He said other possible uses of the funding would be to upgrade the curriculum to one that can transition to virtual learning when needed, improve the complex’s air quality and upgrade the cafeteria’s food preparation equipment.
“We want to use the funds to buy things that are sustainable. Once the funds are gone, we will be back to the regular funding,” Brothers explained.
Brothers told directors when he develops the budget he plans for the worst case scenario in regards to expenses.
“Even though sometimes I am not sure we will need something I include it. I try to budget high for things that might never happen,” he explained, adding his projections for the last several years are are why budget expenses have been less than the amount anticipated.
He said as the weeks go on he will continue to work on crafting a balanced budget, although he said the board can approve the tentative spending plan as it currently stands and make changes up until it adopts it.
“We are not bound by this. It is just a starting point,” Brothers explained to directors.
Brothers said although most years he would recommend directors include a small millage increase, he said they may not be able to raise taxes because the school district’s unassigned fund balance stands at almost 12 percent of its general fund — as state law does not permit it.
The school district has 10 days from May 4 when the board approves the proposed budget to advertise it and make it available for district residents who desire to review it. The June meeting will be rescheduled from June 1 to June 8 to provide the 30 days required by state law and the budget must be on display, Brothers said.
Although the board has until June 30 to adopt the final version of the budget, Brothers said he hopes directors will do that on June 8.
He said the board’s finance committee has met several times during the recent weeks to review the information that went into developing the draft spending plan.