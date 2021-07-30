WESTOVER — Masks will be optional inside the school complex for Harmony Area School District’s students when the 2021-22 school year opens Thursday, Aug. 26.
The board adopted the district’s health and safety plan, required by the state Department of Health, with the stipulation that Superintendent Ken Jubas may make revisions to the strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19 based on a rise or decline in the number of cases in Clearfield and Indiana counties or an increase or decrease in community coronavirus spread.
Prior to its vote Tuesday, Jubas told the board, about an hour prior to the meeting, the Centers for Disease Control had issued new mask guidance recommending students and staff wear masks while in school regardless of their vaccination status.
“Our plan would make masks optional to start the school year just the way we left off at the close of the 2020-21 school year. I would like students to have some normalcy. The CDC guidance is just a recommendation,” Jubas said.
The district will continue to observe social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing the building, he noted.
Students will be required to wear masks when riding the bus as per a federal mandate. “There is a mandate on transportation. Students will have to wear masks while on the buses,” he said.
Jubas said while currently Clearfield County case numbers show a very low transmission rate, there is nearly a month until school starts.
Jubas told the board he plans to contact a clinic in Cherry Tree to inquire if they have the COVID-19 vaccine so that teachers and staff can be vaccinated if they haven’t been inoculated earlier.
“I wonder if they would be willing to have a clinic for Harmony families and students?” President Nancy Oaks said.
Jubas said he was unsure but he would ask when he contacts the clinic.