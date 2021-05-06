WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved the district’s tentative 2021-22 budget of more than $6.5 million. Discussion about the spending plan at Tuesday’s meeting indicated district taxpayers may see a small millage increase next year.
Although district business Manager Brad Brothers reported next year’s spending plan was prepared without a tax increase, he was recommending a small one to help make up for the current $240,000 deficit between the budget’s income and expenses.
He said he was recommending a 0.5 percent increase be adopted by the board when it adopts the spending plan. The amount adds approximately $5,000 to the district’s coffers, Brothers said.
“It’s not a huge amount to anybody, but the idea is that the district is making an effort and not waiting on the state to be bailed out,” he added.
In January, directors approved a resolution stating the board would not raise property taxes above the 2021-22 index of 4.2 percent calculated by the state Department of Education.
The index is used to determine the maximum amount of millage property taxes can be increased next year. If the board were to adopt the full amount of the index, as part of 2021-22 budget, it would add an additional $45,780.21 paid to the district by Clearfield and Indiana counties’ taxpayers, according to information presented previously by Brothers.
Brothers said prior to COVID-19, the board had discussed enacting a small millage increase annually — a suggestion also echoed in the annual state of the district’s finances report provided by the district’s auditor.
“(The board and administration) have talked about small increments annually,” he explained, adding, “If we don’t have small increases then in a few years we have to have a huge tax increase.”
Board President Nancy Oaks said she supported a small increase.
“Nobody ever wants to see a tax increase but I’m sure district taxpayers would much rather annual small increases than having a big hit all at one time.”
Superintendent Ken Jubas said millage increases are unavoidable as districts continue to see costs increase.
“We can’t avoid them completely. Down the road they are inevitable,” he explained.
The board last increased property taxes for the 2019-20 school year hiking the millage rate by 2.6 percent.
The board has rescheduled its June meeting to Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. to give the required 30 days to make the proposed budget available for district residents who want to examine it. Directors plan to adopt the spending plan at the June 8 meeting.