WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board was updated on coming activities for the senior class.
At Tuesday’s meeting, high school Principal Doug Martz both prom and graduation are being currently being planned. He said the school district has received permission from Harmony Grange to utilize its property to host graduation outdoors on Friday, May 28. The rain date is Saturday, May 29.
“We believe this is the safest way to do it for a crowd,” Martz said.
Martz said the list of graduating seniors would be presented to the board at its May meeting for director’s approval. He said as of Tuesday, the district expects to have 24 students receive their diplomas.
Martz also discussed the annual senior class trip. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, senior class members flew by airplane to Florida and enjoyed outings to Disney World, the beach and other tourist sites.
“I have to commend the seniors. It was a difficult decision about what to do about a senior trip but they have been very mature in their decisions. Almost all wanted to have a safe trip and did not want to have to quarantine by going out of state,” Martz said.
The class will visit Hershey Park May 20-21 and Pittsburgh to play paintball on May 24.
“The seniors have done a wonderful job planning,” he said.