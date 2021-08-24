WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board prepared for the 2021-22 school year with decisions made at a recent meeting.
Directors approved athletic coaches for the coming school year. Salaries for the positions are in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement between the school district and the Harmony Area Education Association.
Those hired are Dylan Kurtz, boy’s varsity basketball coach and varsity baseball assistant coach; Jeremy Bracken, boy’s varsity basketball assistant coach; Chad Romagna, boy’s junior high basketball coach; Kristen Winnings, girl’s varsity basketball coach; Tammy Peace, girl’s varsity basketball assistant coach; Bev Adams, girl’s junior high basketball coach; and Harvey Westover, varsity baseball coach.
Extra-curricular positions were also approved for the 2021-22 school year. Salaries are also determined by the contract with HAEA.
They are Crystal Graffius, newspaper advisor; Jennifer Thomas, junior class advisor; Jean Harkleroad and Sean McMullen, senior class advisors; Jean Harkleroad, National Honor Society advisor; Sherry Hughes and Crystal Stiver, elementary student council advisors; Abby Rorabaugh and Tonya Fry, ticket takers; Barbi Vena, athletic trainer; and Amie Shadle and Jason Boring, musical/play directors.
The resignation of high school learning support /life skills Instructor Shannon Andrews was accepted by directors, effective Aug. 9.
The board authorized hiring Lindsey Prasko as a high school special education instructor at an annual salary of $32,500 and Tanner Carl as a para professional at a salary of $8.25 per hour with single health benefits. Both positions are effective Thursday, Aug. 26.
The board approved a cooperation agreement with the acknowledgement of Glendale School District to allow Harmony’s band members to join in Glendale’s fall marching and pep bands at the 2021-22 football games. There will be no charge to Harmony Area School District.
Directors approved several items related to the upcoming Harmony Grange Fair. The board granted permission to the grange to utilize some of the school’s grounds for visitor parking provided the school district is listed as an additional insured on the grange’s insurance policy.
Permission was also granted by directors to approve a district-wide field trip to the fair on Friday, Sept. 24 and for the band to perform at the fair’s opening ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and the parade on Saturday, Sept. 25.