WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board accepted receipt of the school district’s 2019-20 audit.
Prior to director’s vote at Tuesday’s business meeting, they heard a brief report on the examination of the district’s financial documents provided by Adam Gerycz of Kotzan CPA & Associates, Johnstown.
Gerycz told the board the district received a clean opinion on its financial statements — fairly representing its financial position and cash flows.
The school district experienced a revenue increase last year from all sources, including federal, state and local and expenses were under budget.
“This was not too surprising given the district was closed for part of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gerycz explained.
He praised directors for their work to strengthen the district’s fund balance. He said they added $454,000 to the coffers during the last school year.
“This is good. It is very good for the district to have a healthy fund balance,” Gerycz said.
The school district and business office staff was thanked for their cooperation and work in helping the audit proceed smoothly.
District Superintendent Ken Jubas, during his report to the board, thanked the district’s Business Manager Bradley Brothers for assisting with the review of the prior year’s financial statements by Kotzan.
“Thanks for all the work you did,” Jubas told Brothers.