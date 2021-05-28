WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board reviewed information pertaining to the proposed 2021-22 budget.
Business manager Brad Brothers led the discussion about the $6.5 million spending plan at Tuesday’s work session.
Next year the district expects to receive $6,345,965 in revenue. Expenditures are proposed at $6,585,970 — creating a deficit of $240,005.
Brothers said he continues to refine the budget as more definite numbers become available to him.
“The budget has been changing every day. The numbers are changing. (The budget) is $10,000 different than the numbers I presented to you at the work session,” Brothers said. “I work on it daily in attempt to whittle down the deficit.”
Brothers said he is still is uncertain as to whether a tax increase is needed although even if the board does not approve an increase in millage the amounts paid by taxpayers in Clearfield and Indiana counties will change slightly because of the formula used by the state Department of Education to equalize the taxes.
Currently Clearfield County’s millage rate is 81.34 and Indiana County’s, 77.51.
“The rates are similar but because we are a two-county school district there will be a small revision because property values change from year-to-year,” Brothers said.
Brothers requested the board’s finance committee meet next week at a day and time to be announced to review the budget information one more time.
The board will also be asked to approve the taxes supporting the general fund. They are $5 each per capita and Act 511 per capita; a 1-percent earned income tax and realty transfer tax, except in municipalities who have also adopted a wage and a property transfer taxes then the district will receive 0.5 percent; and a $10 occupational privilege tax.
The board plans to adopt the budget at the June meeting which has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. in the high school’s large group instruction area.
School districts have until June 30 to adopt next year’s spending plan.