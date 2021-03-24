WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board at a recent special meeting unanimously approved a three-year contract with In The Stix Broadband LLC, Cresson, under the conditions and provisions of the Universal Service Administrative Co.’s E-Rate program.
The new agreements takes effect July 1, 2021 and expires June 30, 2024.
Board Secretary Dara Campbell told The Progress the vote to approve the motion was unanimous.
Principal Doug Martz said the current E-Rate contract that provides the school district with internet service expires June 30.
He said the USAC, the government entity that controls the E-Rate system, had established a due date for the school district to have a new contract established. “This provides major refunds and discounts for services such as internet for the school district.”
Martz said the district hired a consultant to help devise a plan and a bidding process.
“Because of increases in the necessary bandwidth and overall internet usage during the one-to-one computing initiative, where we have the new chromebooks and notepads for students, the need for some upgrades was established,” he explained, adding, “Project specifications advertised for bids asked for fiber runs to the building and for upgrades that doubled our speeds.”
Only one bid for service was received but Martz said the proposal satisfies the district’s needs. The company will have a fiber run in place and has created flexibility in a cost-per-speed breakdown. The district’s aim is to have a 1000 Mb/s connection at a cost of $1,800 per month pre-discount amount.
Martz said the district expects during the E-Rate process it will receive a discount of between 70-80 percent of the cost.
“We anticipate only paying a slight bit more money — approximately $1,000 more in a year’s time — than our current contract states for a doubling of the district’s bandwidth. This deal also allows the district to increase or decrease internet speed at any time during the three-year contract period,” he explained.