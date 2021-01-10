WESTOVER — Harmony Area School directors recently adopted a resolution affirming the board would not raise property taxes above the index calculated by the state Department of Education.
Board members unanimously adopted the resolution for district property tax stating it would not go higher than the 4.2 percent calculated by PDE.
According to information on PDE’s website, the Act 1 index is used to determine maximum tax increases for each tax the school district levies without PDE-approved exceptions or voter approval.
The base index for school districts is calculated by averaging the percent increases in the Pennsylvania statewide average weekly wage and the Federal employment cost index for elementary and secondary schools.
When they approve the budget in June, directors may choose not to increase taxes or adopt any amount of the index up to 4.2 percent.
According to Harmony’s Business Manager Brad Brothers, if the board were to approve the full amount of the index, it would garner an additional $45,780.21 for the district’s general fund.
Harmony is composed of municipalities from two counties and the breakdown of the index would be $42,950.96 from Clearfield County taxpayers and $2,829.25 from Indiana County property owners.
“The board and the school district have not begun discussions about the tax rate for the coming year. This is a resolution stating the school district would not exceed the adjusted index. It is required in accordance with Special Session Act 1 of 2006. It is an estimate of the maximum millage increase based on Act 1 2021-22 adjusted indec of 4.2 percent for Harmony Area School District. The calculation is on the State Tax Equalization Board’s allocation of market value. The current year’s data may vary with changes in each county’s allocation,” Brothers said.