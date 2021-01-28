WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board has adopted a revised 2020-21 calendar.
Superintendent Ken Jubas on Tuesday told the board because of the pandemic declaration, the school district is now able to use a combination of methods to ensure elementary school students receive 900 hours of instruction and high school students, 990 hours.
“Given the circumstances of the pandemic and having approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, we are able to provide a mix of the schedule to ensure the required hours of instruction are being met,” he explained.
Harmony students are now able to receive instruction virtually allowing the district to have school on inclement weather days.
“We can have a remote day and get the hours of instruction in,” Jubas said.
The school year schedule approved by the board calls for the final student day to be Wednesday, June 2. Teachers’ last day will be Thursday, June 3.
“This will allow us to keep the Easter break and Memorial Day that was part of the original calendar adopted by the board,” Jubas said.
Easter break was set as April 21 and April 5. Memorial Day is May 31.