WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District has announced the students who were named to the distinguished honors list and honor roll for the second nine-week grading period.
Distinguished honors list
Grade 3: Natalia Alviso.
Grade 5: Joseph Cunkleman.
Grade 6: Sha’laydrea Dotts and Riley Keith.
Grade 8: Kacey Brothers and Sierra Yarnall.
Grade 9: Jack Bracken, Aralyn Sward and Hannah Westover.
Grade 11: TJ Elli, Zane Huey, Macy Hughes and Julie Rainey.
Grade 12: Hailey Boring, Brieanna Hann, Traci Hauser, Emily Rorabaugh and Dorey Westover.
Honor roll
Grade 3: Tyevon English, Toby Hugill, Colter Knittle, Alexander LeGars, Emma Marsh, Quentin Neilson, Bernard Oldaker, Zoey Rainey, Bentley Robinson, Brooklyn Schappacher and Maddalyn Westover.
Grade 4: Landon Brink, Sarah Hazelton, Holden Knittle and Bryce Leiden.
Grade 5: Riley Boston, Madelynn Farmery, Gunnar Michael, Maxlyn Sears and Owen Stiver.
Grade 6: Brady Hagens, Parker Maseto, Cheyanna Pusateri, Rebecca Rainey, Elona Strong and Alexis Wagner.
Grade 7: Alexis Brink, Jayden Fry, Stephen Perruso and Payleigh Roberts.
Grade 8: Owen Bailey, Veronica Cunkleman, Holley Oldaker, Madison Sheredy and Jarrod Sward.
Grade 9: Jaylee Beck, Mariah Brothers, Brady Houser, Tyra Pearce, Foster Rowles,
Grade 10: Bayley Boothman, Landon Brown,Chloe Keener, Anthony Maseto, Alyssa Passmore, Jessalyn Schneider and Sydney Winings.
Grade 11: Mikenzie Adams, Marissa Brothers and Michael Griffin.
Grade 12: Morgan Boothman, Kara Brown Isaac Elias, Autumn Jones, Joshua Rainey and Hunter Rowles.