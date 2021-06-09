WESTOVER — Property taxes are going up a bit in the Harmony Area School District.
At Tuesday’s meeting directors adopted the 2021-2022 $6.8 million budget with a 0.5 mill tax increase.
The spending plan expects revenue of $6,622,164 and expenses of $6,811,531 creating a deficit $189,367.
Business Manager Brad Brothers said, “The deficit is not a given. The budget contains a couple of items that the district may or may not need but I wanted to include them in the event we do need them. It’s not a guaranteed deficit or surplus, it’s just my best guess at the moment,” he explained.
He recommended the board adopt a 0.5 mill real estate tax increase. He has stated at previous meetings, the state Department of Education has encouraged the school district to enact small increases each year to help defray increased operating costs.
Residents in Clearfield County municipalities will pay 81.77 mills and Indiana County property owners, 7.45 mills.
Brothers said the increase would bring less than $6,000 into the district’s general fund because only about 89 percent of residents pay their tax bills.
Brothers told The Progress following the meeting many residents are confused by the difference between assessed and market value.
“Someone with an assessed value of $40,000 in Clearfield County will most likely have a much higher market value,” he said. “I found this information and it has been helpful to me. The market value of a property is how much a home is worth currently on the market. The assessed value of a property is typically lower and is based on a percentage of the appraised value. The assessed value is used to calculate how much property tax is owed on a property and not necessarily its true worth.”
Brothers said for a Clearfield County resident whose home is assessed at $35,000 the yearly increase in the school district’s real estate taxes would add an additional $15.05 to their property tax bill.
The board also adopted taxes supporting the general fund. They include a $5 each per capita and Act 511 per capita levies, a 1-percent each earned income and real estate transfer taxes, except in municipalities that have adopted their own wage taxes, the district’s taxes will be 0.5 percent each and a $10 occupational privilege tax.
Brothers also reported he reviewed five previous years of budgets and found in all but four of those years, the district had spent less than the amount of revenue it took in. The exception was the year the district withdrew from the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center and joined Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School.
“The administrative team is very good. They have done a good job of keeping expenses down,” he added.