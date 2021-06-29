Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Clearfield. The new store will be located at 1802 Daisy St. in the Clearfield Mall area in the former Peebles location.
It is expected to open in late summer. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.
Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Clearfield area.
In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a retail benefits package that includes health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 23,000 associates and more than 1,100 locations nationwide.
Clearfield County Commissioners said in a statement that they were pleased to hear about another new business coming to Clearfield.
"We were happy to learn that Harbor Freight Tools would be opening a second location in Clearfield County at the Clearfield Mall," the statement read. “The new store will bring additional retail to the area as well as several new jobs. We are pleased that Harbor Freight is willing to make such a significant investment in our county."
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Clearfield for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Clearfield area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Clearfield, PA”.