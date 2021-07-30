DUBOIS — As part of its Win Big, Build Bigger campaign to raise funds to build, renovate or repair homes in Clearfield County, Habitat for Humanity is giving away a shed and selling raffle tickets at the Clearfield County Fair.
Habitat for Humanity provides affordable housing for qualifying residents who need it. Chosen candidates are given an interest-free mortgage at the close of the project. They are required to commit time and effort to the project.
The organization currently has three home projects planned, one of them in Clearfield.
According to Habitat for Humanity Representative Harley Steiner, the organization is giving away the 6-foot-by-8-foot shed to one of those who send a text to 814-352-9222 and type in “Winbig.” There is no fee to participate, she said. The shed was constructed and painted by Habitat volunteers.
The shed will be awarded following the conclusion of the fair, she said.
“We will also be walking through the Clearfield County Fair Parade, Monday, Aug. 2 with the shed to allow residents to see it,” Steiner said.
Habitat will also be selling raffle tickets during fair week. “We have 17 amazing prizes including a laptop, trampolines, a kayak, a 65-inch television, a table tennis game, a treadmill, the newest Xbox, a grill and many more prizes.
Information about the raffle and the prizes is available at https://go.rallyup.com/clearfieldhabitat. Habitat for Humanity will be located in a booth near the grandstand.