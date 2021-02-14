Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow then mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Locally around 6 inches of snow is possible near and to the north of Interstate 80. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 7 AM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly snow is expected on Monday into Monday evening, with a mixture of sleet and freezing rain for the latter half of Monday night. A 2 to 3 hour period of heavy snow, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, is possible Monday evening when the bulk of the snow is expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&