GREGORY P. GARDNER
IRVONA –Gregory Paul Gardner, 75, of Irvona died April 27, 2021 at his residence.
Born March 30, 1946 in Philipsburg, he is the son of Lewis Gardner and Maude Stanley Gardner.
He married the love of his life, Judy Gallaher, May 21, 1966.
He was employed by Benjamin Coal Co. as a heavy equipment operator. He was in the first class to graduate from Moshannon Valley High School.
He is survived by his wife; a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and his wife Cindy of Coalport.
Also surviving is a brother, Merle Gardner of Madera; a granddaughter, Sara Gardner, of Altoona and her fiance, Paul Ivory; a grandson Tyler and his wife Amanda Gardner and great grandson Grayson of York; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Leroy and Ronald Gardner; and sister, Betty Rowles.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc. Irvona.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Queen officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, LaJose. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.