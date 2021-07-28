PHILIPSBURG — The Centre County Commissioners Small Business Grant has attracted an assortment of applicants, including a handful of businesses from Philipsburg, according to Commissioner Mark Higgins.
Commissioners set aside $3 million of the American Rescue Plan funding for the small businesses grant program that opened for applications on July 20. The funding is on a first come, first served basis.
“We’ve been getting a lot of applicants,” Higgins said in an interview on Tuesday. “There’s a lot of interest in it.”
In just three days, the program received about 107 valid applications, Higgins noted. The money is probably near the halfway point of being allocated. The commissioner hopes applicants will begin getting checks or notifications that the checks are on their way in the near future.
“A lot of people were still pretty badly affected by the pandemic,” said Higgins. “Hopefully, they’ll at least have their email saying the money is on the way before the football season and fall season starts.”
The funds are in $2,000 increments with a maximum amount of $20,000. The funds cover operating expenses, such as payroll, utilities, supplies and more. The average grant, based on current raw figures, is slightly above $10,000, Higgins stated on Tuesday.
Businesses interested in applying must have fewer than 500 full-time employees and plan to remain in business through the year. They also must hit a 25% revenue reduction between 2020 and 2019, according to Higgins.
Within about 48 hours of announcing the program, three groups reached out to the commissioners, encouraging a visit to the Philipsburg area. The Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership and state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, were two parties.
Higgins traveled throughout Philipsburg, going door to door to downtown businesses. He was accompanied on Front Street by Eric Kelmenson, who is president of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation.
As of Tuesday, there were six applicants with Philipsburg addresses who appeared to qualify for funds, Higgins stated.
Once the $3 million is distributed, the Centre County Commissioners will have provided around $10 million of federal and state grant money for local businesses, according to Higgins.
“There’s only a couple of counties in the state that have given away more than that and they’re much more populous counties,” Higgins said.
Executive Director of the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership, Stan LaFuria, has been amazed at the amount of federal and state funds that have been released since the pandemic hit.
“It’s unbelievable to me, this money,” LaFuria said.
Keeping track of the funding and requirements can be a challenge. The Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership works closely with the county and attempts to spread the word about available funding to local businesses, LaFuria noted.