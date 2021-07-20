HOUTZDALE — A grant received by Moshannon Valley School District will help prepare teachers to assist high school students in acquiring knowledge and skills for future careers.
During the 2019-20 school year, the district was one of 92 educational facilities to receive a $25,000 Teacher in the Workplace grant from the state Department of Education. It was unable to utilize the grant until the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19.
High School Principal Kris Albright updated the Moshannon Valley School Board Monday about eight instructors’ visits to three local businesses, Lezzer Truss Inc. of Curwensville, Pennsylvania Grain Processing LLC of Clearfield, and DiamondBack Covers of Philipsburg.
Albright said, “Career education has been a primary focus at the high school for many years. We have designated career exploration classes for eighth and 10th grades and want to assist students by not only learning about various careers that are of interest to them but developing a plan to help them attain their future goals.”
“The district partnered with Lezzer Truss, Pennsylvania Grain Processing and DiamondBack. I would like to thank those companies for working with our staff on this endeavor. Each company provided a unique experience for our instructors — from using math to calculate roof truss angles and load bearing capacities, the environmental and chemical process of making ethanol, and the entrepreneurial story behind DiamondBack’s operation,” Albright explained.
“By seeing things presented in a workplace environment, I think it will help teachers redesign lessons in order to better replicate how their curriculum is used in the real world. Each company took us on a tour of their facility and explained their operations process. They also took time to answer questions related to each teachers’ subject area, spoke about their companies’ workplace needs and challenges and how public school systems can help support the pipeline of providing quality individuals to fill available positions,” he added.
Several years ago, he said Moshannon Valley revised its graduation project requirements to encompass an developing career portfolio where students complete numerous artifacts that meet the state’s career education standards.
“The Teacher in the Workplace grant helped bridge the gap between our classrooms and the business/industry community by providing students with another avenue towards fulfilling their future plans,” Albright explained.
The grant also provided professional development training for 40 Moshannon Valley School District instructors using project-based learning developed by the Buck Institute for Education.
“This training was conducted during one of the district’s first in-service days for the 2020-21 school year. Project-based learning consists of students working on an extended project that engages them in addressing real-world problems or answering complex questions. Students demonstrate what they have learned, not by taking a test, but through development of a product or presentation, made public to those beyond the single classroom. As a result, students develop deeper content knowledge as well as 21st-century skills,” he said.
He said during the summer of 2020, a group of 10 Moshannon Valley instructors participated in a summer book study on project-based learning.
“That study provided them with a solid understanding of the project-based learning framework and provided them with time to plan an experience, based on what they had learned, for the coming school year.”
The district has also partnered with an online platform to connect teachers and students with a network of industries’ professionals. The site provides a means for instructors to schedule live interviews and presentations from professionals from various career fields.
Students will also use the connections to meet job-shadowing requirements, especially for professions where in-person, on-site experiences are difficult to schedule.
The district is also developing career opportunities that it plans to connect with its new eSports program.
“While professional gamers are the most recognizable in this field, there are many computer science-related career opportunities that support this growing industry and we want students interested in gaming to really consider a future pathway in this area,” Albright said.
He said teachers taking part in the tours included Kristi Buell, social studies/career exploration; Bob Lewis, language arts; Bill Reese, health and physical education; Lillian Eason, science and chemistry; Jeff Zeak, physical and environmental sciences; Alyshia Lacey, algebra and geometry; Brandon Owens, geometry and financial literature; and Lisa Abernathy, language arts.
“The district’s goal will be to get this group together to discuss what they learned from the experience and ways they can bring those learning opportunities back into their classrooms,” Albright said.
Albright said the knowledge and hands-on experience gained through the program will go a long way towards ensuring students receive knowledge and skills that will help them in their future careers. “The district’s mission is to ‘Ensure Every Student Succeeds.’ In order for students to be successful we have to assist them in identifying their future career ambition and put them on a path to get there,” he said.