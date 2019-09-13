An engineering study of the decades-old grandstand located at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds has been completed — and it includes good news.
According to Clearfield Borough Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack at last night’s borough council meeting, it appears the grandstand can be repaired and ready in time for next year’s Clearfield County Fair.
The grandstand has been closed since Aug. 20 with signs taped to its doors reading, “This building is unsafe and its occupancy has been prohibited by the building code official.”
Mack said the building had some structural issues that occurred during the fair held July 28 to Aug. 4 that needed to be addressed, according to a previous article in The Progress. Specific details about what caused the structure to be tagged as unsafe have not been released.
Mack said Hughes Engineering of Clearfield has completed an engineering study of the building and Mack said it appears the building can be repaired and will be ready for the fair. The fair board paid for the engineering study.
Mack said he is meeting with Rich Hughes of Hughes Engineering next week to discuss the study and would give the public more details at next Thursday’s council meeting. Mack did not provide a cost estimate for the repairs, and it was not stated if the borough, fair board or both would foot the bill.
Clearfield Borough owns the Grandstand, but it is managed by the Clearfield County Fair Board.
Mack said the fair board has been “extremely cooperative and accommodating” in this process.