GRAMPIAN — Following a year when most events had to be canceled because of COVID-19, the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming Committee didn’t allow vandalism at Grampian Community Park stop it from putting on a festival this week.
In March, vandals caused nearly $1,800 in damages at the park. Much of that destruction was due to the electrical outlet system and the stage — both major components of the festival.
Although the event was shorter than those held in prior years with just three days of fun, Chairwoman Susan Westcott said earlier this week the committee didn’t allow a lesser time to deter it from creating a free family-oriented gathering.
Saturday’s festivities were kicked off with a parade using the theme “America Strong.” Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. President Adam Redden said he believed the parade was one of the festival’s largest to date.
“It was one of the biggest parades Grampian has had in a long time,” he explained.
Saturday’s bright sunshine highlighted the splashes of red, white and blue featured on a number of parade entries.
The award winners as reported by the parade committee include:
- Best appearing car/truck: first place, Jesse Zorger.
- Antique car/truck: first, Jesse Zorger; and second, Jesse Chelgren.
- Semi-trucks: first, Audie Pentz; and second, Drexel Pentz.
- Tractors: first, Steve Heuser; and second, Chris Heuser.
- Floats: first, Greenville Church of the Brethren; and second, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Grampian.
- Bands: first, Curwensville Area Senior High School; and second, Curwensville Area Junior High School.
- Twirling units: first, Starlettes School of Twirling and Dance, Hyde; and second, Hyde Hearts.
- Ambulance or Quick Response Unit: first, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co., Curwensville; and second, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.
- Engine, first, Hyde Fire Co.; and second, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.
- Tanker: first, Brady Township Fire Co.
- Rescue trucks: first, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.; and second, Lawrence Township Fire Co.
- Brush trucks: first, Union Township Fire Co.; and second, Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey.
- Hyde Fire Co. received the chief’s award for best appearing fire company.