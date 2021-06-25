GRAMPIAN –The 2021 Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming opened with an announcement of the 2020 and 2021 citizens of the year.
The award is traditionally presented annually by the Grampian Lions Club at the festival but the 2020 festival was canceled because of the planning committee’s concerns about COVID-19.
Club President Gary Verrelli told the audience because of the “unusual circumstances” the club was handing out both awards Thursday evening.
Club member Jim Bennett presenting the 2020 award to the American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Auxiliary Unit No. 632. “These awards are presented in recognition of the unit’s dedication and outstanding service to the Grampian community.”
Bennett said he made sure the auxiliary would be present at the ceremony by asking members to lead the audience in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag and singing the national anthem.
He said the group of 44 “dedicates themselves to assisting local veterans and the community.”
He noted the organization conducts numerous projects throughout the community. “The unit sponsors blood drives, support the local food pantry, led an effort to restore a cemetery where a Civil War veteran was buried and continue to maintain it and annually sponsor an essay contest for Curwensville Area High School students.”
“Members also place auxiliary flags at 11 local cemeteries, provide a Christmas party with gifts for veterans and families, assist with the Watt’s Cemetery’s annual veteran’s service, host a spring fundraiser to provide lap robes for veterans at a local nursing home, host a Veteran’s Day dinner with entertainment, spearheaded an effort for a wounded Vietnam veteran to receive his Purple Heart and play a big role in Grampian’s Memorial Day service,” Bennett noted.
President Barbara McCracken said on behalf of the unit, “We are very humbled and appreciate receiving this award.”
Verrelli gave the 2021 award to Dr. Jilynn Hess. He said Hess was raised in the area and attended Curwensville Area schools.
She furthered her education by attending the Logan Chiropractic College and after obtaining a degree returned to the area to open her practice, Mint Condition.
“She helped the residents of our community –hiring locally no matter the age group or ethnic background,” Verrelli said, adding she also works with the Curwensville Area School District to promote exercise and healthy eating habits among students.
Hess has also established relationships with local residents through planning and carrying out a number of festivals, a monthly outdoor farmer’s market in the parking lot of her office in the spring, summer and fall and an annual holiday “Light the Night” event in December.
“She is always working for the betterment of our community and especially the youth who are always at the center of her intentions,” he said.
Hess said receiving the award was a surprise. “I do things because I want to see the community come together and see people be healthy, happy and achieve. I want to see people be inspired. I feel very blessed to be part of such an awesome community.”