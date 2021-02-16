GRAMPIAN — At a recent business meeting, Grampian Lions Club members discussed changes to its upcoming spring events.
The annual children’s Easter event for 2021 will be a children’s drive-through Easter festival. The festival will be held at the Grampian CenClear Center Saturday, March 27 from 1–3 p.m. Stations attendants will hand items to the vehicle’s driver for all children in a licensed vehicle. More detailed information will be released soon.
The club’s annual pancake and sausage breakfast has been canceled at this time. Both of these event changes have been made because the club follows Center for Disease Control and Lions COVID-19 guidelines. Health and safety are of upmost importance to the club when serving the community.
Members heard GLC received a 2021 Clearfield County Charitable Foundation grant in support of the club’s sight and hearing project.
Thank you notes were received from the Grampian Ministerium’s Food Pantry and a local resident undergoing eye surgery, for donations made to them by the club.
Donations made recently by GLC include, the district governor’s projects, eye glasses for a local resident, Bells Landing Quilters and Curwensville High School Echo Staff,
For additional information about GLC call 277-6841 or email:SHYbennett@gmail.com. Club news is also available on its Facebook page.