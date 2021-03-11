GRAMPIAN — Grampian Lions Club will sponsor a children’s drive-through Easter festival Saturday, March 27 from 1-3 p.m. at the Grampian Cen-Clear Center. All local children and their families are invited to attend the free event.
Center for Disease Control and Lions Club’s COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Because GLC must abide by these guidelines, this year’ss Easter event will be done as a drive-through.
Various stations will be setup for vehicles to drive around. Station attendants will hand items to the vehicle’s driver for all children inside a vehicle. Children will remain in the vehicle for the event.
Each child will receive an Easter bag holding candy filled eggs. This bag will than be used to collect goodies from various stations. Stations will include, the Easter Bunny, homemade cookies, holiday crafts, chips and drinks, Texas Roadhouse Eggs with a free children’s meal ticket, a pinata raffle and a prize table for those receiving one of 40 prize eggs. Allergy-free baskets are available.
The club is hopeful it will soon be able to return to regular activities. Club members will do their best to serve the needs of the community.
For more information about the Easter festival contact 277-6841 or email SHYbennett@gmail.com Additional information is also available on the club’s Facebook page.