GRAMPIAN - Grampian Lions Club held its June monthly picnic/meeting at Thorp Twins Ball Field. Summer meetings will be family picnic/meetings at the ball field thru Sept.
New club officers for 2021-2022 were installed by Member Jim Bennett. The new officers will begin their duties July 1.
Members discussed upcoming events and activities. The club’s annual chicken barbecue will be held Thursday, June 24 during Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming celebration. The meal will be take-out only with advance sales of all tickets until they are all sold. No tickets will be sold at the door. Following the barbecue the club’s 2021 citizen of the year will be announced.
The Darrel Spencer memorial golf tournament will be Saturday, June 13.
Plans are being made for the GLC’s annual Andy Sutika Memorial Softball Tournament Sept. 18. More information will be available at a later date.
Members heard security cameras are in place at the club’s storage sheds located behind the firehall.
The club’s children’s games will be loaned, at no cost, to be used at the Isaiah Pentz Memorial Carnival planned for August at Irvin Park in Curwensville.
Curwensville Area High School 2021 graduates Taylor Simcox and Gabrielle Bakaysa each received a $500 GLC Scholarship in support of their future education.
Recent donations made by the club include, Laurel Hills Trout Farm youth fishing American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life, Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament and a Raffle basket for District 14-J State Conference. Members also donated their time to help a local person move into a new residence.
GLC strives to serve the needs of the community to the best of its ability. New members are always needed to help with this effort. For more information about the club call 814-277-6841 or 814-236-3755. Additional information is available on the club’s Facebook page.