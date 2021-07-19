GRAMPIAN — The American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Auxiliary Unit 632 recently held its first annual grocery card food giveaway, raising funds to support local military veterans.
The drawing was held Thursday, July 15, at Bilger’s Rocks during the grand opening of the Roland Welker Rock House and Trail. The winning tickets was drawn and autographed by Roland Welker, winner of the History Channel’s Season 7 television show “Alone.”
The first place winner of $300 of non-perishable name-brand food items is Wendy Kephart of Clearfield. The second place winner of two $50 gift cards to Goodman’s Foodliner, Curwensville and the Dollar Store, Lisa Henry, New Mexico. The third place winner of a $50 gift card to J.G. Food Warehouse, Clearfield, Terry Nicoli, Easton. The fourth place winner of a $25 gift card to Sheetz, Laurie Castagnolo, Clearfield