GRAMPIAN — After concerns it would have to be canceled because of a long list of damages due to vandalism at Grampian Community Park, the 2021 Grampian-Penn-Bloom Homecoming and Festival is moving forward.
The free family-friendly festival will be held three days, June 24-26. It is sponsored by Grampian area churches and organizations. Most of the events are held at the park.
Festival Chairwoman Susan Westcott said Tuesday that work has started to repair damage done in March by a deliberate act of destruction.
A number items in the park were damaged according to a previously published report. The list includes lights in the pavilion and the restrooms broken and the bulbs smashed, electrical boxes and outlets destroyed, the stage and the bridge leading across Davis Run had boards and support posts removed and thrown into the stream. The barbecue pit owned by the Grampian Lions Club had approximately six cement blocks smashed out of it and playground equipment was damaged.
The electric boxes are currently being repaired.
“They have told the committee it will not be able to use the stage this year,” Westcott said. The outdoor stage is where most of the entertainment is presented. She said the committee is still working on a solution for the stage issue although there is one in the park’s community building.
“We would rather have the entertainment outside if possible,” she added.
“Right now we are working on finalizing the entertainment schedule,” she explained. A complete schedule of activities will be released once the committee meets May 20.