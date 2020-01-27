MORRISDALE — About 40 volunteer firefighters fought a flue fire with extension into a two-story residence early Monday morning.
Firefighters from nine companies responded to the Graham residence on the 600-block of Deer Creek Road in Graham Township at 8:16 a.m., according to Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. Chief Chad Baughman. They were on scene about three hours, Baughman said.
State Police Fire Marshal Russel Stewart said the cause of the fire was a cracked flue pipe.
The residence sustained smoke, heat and fire damage in the second floor kitchen area, as well as smoke and water damage to the rest of the second floor. There was also fire damage in the stairway between the first and second floor, as well as fire damage to the attic.
The structure was not insured.
One person, a homeowner, was transported from the scene by Moshannon Valley EMS to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
In addition to Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police, emergency responders assisting at the scene included Chester Hill Hose Co., Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co., Winburne Vol. Fire Co., Grassflat Vol. Fire Co., Karthaus Vol. Fire Co., Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co., and Goshen Township Vol. Fire Co.