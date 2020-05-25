A Goshen Township man was reported as missing to Clearfield-based state police on May 22.
Kenneth McFarland of the 1200-block of Brown Hollow Road was last seen on Lick Run Road on May 17 around 11 p.m.
McFarland, 42, is described as a caucasian male who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and is of average build with brown eyes, gray hair and a gray or partially gray beard.
He was last seen walking into a wooded area in the area of Lick Run Road in Goshen Township. He has not been seen or heard from since that day.
Anyone with information should contact Clearfield-based state police at 857-3200.