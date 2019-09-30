HOUSTON — Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is currently hiring hundreds of seasonal associates across the country to accommodate the upcoming holiday shopping season and will host a job fair at each of its 158 store locations on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
According to Gordmans Spokesman Collin Ruane, this job fair includes the Cleafield location at the former Peebles department store at the Clearfield Mall along U.S. Route 322.
Gordmans is seeking friendly, helpful and guest-focused seasonal sales associates, stockroom associates and cashiers to deliver on its commitment to provide the best shopping experience possible for guests during the exciting holiday shopping season.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at gordmans.com/holidayhiring and invited to attend a job fair at their local Gordmans store.
Seasonal jobs at Gordmans provide flexible schedules and an associate discount on Gordmans’ trend-right merchandise for the entire family, which already is at bigger deals and smaller prices. Gordmans offers associates a fun, family-friendly culture and is deeply committed to its mission: “To thrill every guest with fun finds and exciting deals at every turn.”