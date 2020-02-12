Gordmans — the apparel and home décor retailer — invites area communities to its Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations in Clearfield in the Clearfield Mall area on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.
The festivities kick off with ribbon cuttings at its 23 new Pennsylvania stores, including its Clearfield location. Following the ribbon cutting at each location will be a $1,000 donation presented a local school. In Clearfield, this donation will be going to the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School.
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.
Free gifts: The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
Unrivaled rewards: Guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy incredible payback rewards, a birthday gift, and more. It’s like getting rewarded for saving money! Peebles department store guests also can keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards – they won’t lose any previously earned points or rewards.
Gordmans credit card savings: Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20 percent off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Peebles credit card at Gordmans.