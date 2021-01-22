FLINTON — Winter sports are resuming in the Glendale School District.
The Glendale School Board, at Tuesday’s meeting, authorized sports teams to resume practices and game schedules following students’ return to a hybrid education model on Wednesday.
Prior to Wednesday, students were learning virtually and no practices or activities associated with winter sports were taking place.
Athletic Director John Matchock reported to directors on COVID-19 expectations that have been distributed to coaches and athletes.
“Anyone who is sick must stay home,” Matchock told the board. He reported there is protocol in place for athletes’ arrival, practice times, activity and cleanup.
He also distributed copies of participation waiver forms each athlete and their parents must sign before students can participate in winter sports along with forms recording personal data that can be used for contact tracing in the event an athlete receives a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Both students and coaches must sign the forms stating they did not have a temperature, are symptom free and they have not been notified they have been exposed to or in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus including their own families.
Games will be shown by live-stream on the district’s YouTube channel and on the NFHS Network for those who do not have a voucher or are unable to attend.
Matchock told the board he has been working out the number of people who can be in the gymnasium during events in keeping with state guidelines for indoor events. He reported “One hundred twenty seven people are allowed in the gym. Each athlete will receive four ticket vouchers,” he said.
He also recommended the board approve not charge the $3 admission fee for home games.
“We should give the community a bit of a break,” Matchock said.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said by not collecting admission there would not be anyone needed to collect fees and that would help reduce the number of workers needed for each game.
He also suggested a donation box be created and displayed.
“I think the community is generous. People might want to chip in and help out,” Mulhollen said.