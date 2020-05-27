FLINTON — Glendale School District was recently approved for $293,000 in funding from the state’s Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which will be used to upgrade security as well as hire a school resource officer.
At the school board’s recent meeting, directors heard Superintendent Edward DiSabato note the district is preparing to utilize the funding to improve student and staff safety.
“We are making progress,” he said. Bidding will start soon for the upgrade and work will be done during the summer months with the hopes of being completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year, he noted. Advertisements have also been placed for a school resource officer for the 2020-21 school year. He said first interviews with candidates will take place in the coming weeks, followed by a second interview for some applicants.
“I hope to have a candidate to present for the board’s consideration at the June meeting,” DiSabato said.
In March, the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency, reported Glendale was awarded a School Safety and Security Grant — part of the $53.7 million in school safety and $7.5 million in community violence prevention and reduction grants awarded.
Glendale was selected to receive School Safety and Security Grant funding in the amount of $293,309 from the PCCD.
The funding will be used to provide financial support needed to employ a school resource officer, enhance ongoing social work services and make numerous security upgrades to the school complex to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.