FLINTON — Glendale Jr./Sr. High School’s seventh and eighth grade students recently collaborated to create a lengthy but revealing poem.
The poem was the outcome of a creative writing project suggested by their English and language arts Instructor Gregg Mazenko.
Mazenko said he got the idea for Glendale’s project after learning about a similar project for a collaborative free verse poem created by students attending Penn State University’s Altoona campus.
Mazenko said the branch’s English professor and published Poet Erin Murphy was inspired to create her project after seeing Amanda Gorman, 22, the nation’s Youth Poet Laureate, recite her inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb” at the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden. Several weeks later Gorman recited a poem at the Super Bowl. Murphy decided to build on the current national enthusiasm for poetry, he said.
“I decided to run with the idea with regard to my seventh and eighth grade English/language arts classes. After completing a poetry unit, I asked those students to voluntarily respond to the following prompt: ‘In my America…’,” he explained.
Mazenko said he provided few limits for students in how to complete the sentence. “(I told them) it could be a statement that reflected how America currently is or a statement that reflected how they would like America to be in the future. Each student was only able to submit one line,” he noted. Mazenko took all the answers submitted by the students and pieced them into a giant free verse poem.
Not all students participated, but more than half of the 101 he teaches throughout the day provided an answer. Mazenko said he was not surprised but excited to learn what their answers divulged.
“I was pleased by them. I found their answers to be very revealing,” he added.
The poem is scheduled to be published in the next edition of school’s newspaper, The Viking Voyager, and there are plans to print it as a large poster and display it in the school’s cafeteria.
Mazenko said he also sent a copy to all building employees by email.
“I received 27 emails in reply — all of which were complimentary. Many other staff members praised the poem in person, not via email,” he added.
When asked what he believes his students learned from the project, Mazenko said, “They learned that we are all in this thing together and that there are struggles in life, but if we stay together, we can get through it. They also learned that we have more that brings us together than divides us and that I am proud of them.”