FLINTON — Glendale School District is in fine financial condition, according to its accountants.
That was the news related to the district’s board of directors at Tuesday’s meeting by Brenda Pawlowski of the Kotzan CPA & Associates P.C. of Johnstown. Pawlowki reviewed the audit of the district’s fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
Pawlowski reported the district received a clean opinion on its financial statements and internal control over financial reporting, meaning its information and financial statements are fairly presented in accordance with standard accounting procedures.
She said her firm encountered no issues in conducting the review.
“There were no findings, no adjustments and no disagreement with management. Everything is running very smoothly here at Glendale. I’m very happy with that,” Pawlowski said.
Pawlowski said there were some “COVID-19 related changes” in the 2019-20 fiscal year budget “but not as many as we anticipate for the coming year.” She reported additional expenditures, but said many of those were funded with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act monies received by the district to aid with expenses related to COVID-19.
While income and expenses were close to those projected in the 2019-20 spending plan, the district did experience changes in its food service department’s finances. Revenue decreased in 2020, reflecting fewer food service purchases related to students spending less time in the school buildings. Meals were funded by federal government subsidies and were distributed to students.
Pawlowski said she expects there will be an impact again this year in food service created by the pandemic and students moving from in-person to remote learning.
“You will see some big changes here in the 2020-21 school year with the pandemic. The government is sponsoring free meals through June 30. We will see how that plays out.”