FLINTON — Glendale High School’s Marching Vikings will transport its fans to a day at Disney World without ever leaving Dr. Roy F. Baker Athletic Field, Flinton.
Its halftime show, “A Day at Disney World,” will be presented at all varsity football games. The show includes well-known songs, “Mickey Mouse March,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Circle of Life” from the Lion King and “It’s a Small World.”
Director Jeremiah Dobo said told The Progress he chose the show because he believed it was time for student musicians to do something different.
“The band has done a lot of rock and pop music so I thought it was time to do some Disney. Focusing on Disney World allows for some more diverse songs from the Disney catalog. Pirates of the Caribbean and It's a Small World are the themes for rides at Magic Kingdom, Circle of Life is featured prominently in Animal Kingdom, and the Mickey Mouse March is just iconic.”
Dobo said the show includes several opportunities for his student musicians and band front to shine.
“Mickey Mouse March allows each instrument section to feature on the melody parts even including a bell’s solo and a tuba and baritone saxophone duet. Circle of Life spotlights the band front.”
The band is 66 members strong made up of students in grades seven through 12.
“Our numbers are back up this year after a decline last year because of COVID-19. Compared to previous years, the band this year has a larger number of seventh and eighth graders which makes the group much younger on average. We're younger this year, but just as energetic and enthusiastic as ever,” he explained.
The band has been practicing its show for several weeks. It began band camp Monday Aug. 2 and concluded on Friday, Aug. 20.
Glendale’s marching band has not participated in summer parades but did perform at an Altoona Curve baseball game Thursday, Aug. 19. Its plans for the coming year include performing at the Clearfield/Centre Counties Band Show at Curwensville Area School District's Andy Evanko Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16. It is also making plans to march in the homecoming, Halloween, Christmas, and Memorial Day parades throughout 2021-22 school year.