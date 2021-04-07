COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council heard an announcement of a program that may help save borough residents lives.
Glendale Vol. Fire Department Treasurer Jack Laing informed council earlier this week that the fire company had been contacted by the Red Cross concerning the borough’s participation in its Homes Made Safer Campaign. The program would provide smoke detectors to residents for use in their homes.
According to information on the Red Cross website, since the program began in 2014, more than 2 million alarms have been installed, improving safety in more than 900,000 households.
Laing said the company is still working to finalize details in the contract between the organization and the fire company, and will keep council informed about progress.
Laing said the department was contacted because of an incident in late January when carbon monoxide poisoning claimed the lives of three members of one family living in an apartment over a Main Street business. According to published reports, those accidental deaths were caused by fumes from a malfunctioning furnace and the apartment had no functioning smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors.