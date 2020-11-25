FLINTON — Students at Glendale Area School District will not return to in-person learning until Dec. 14, according to a statement made on Wednesday by Superintendent Dr. Edward G. DiSabato.
“The rising cases of COVID-19, and increased quarantined numbers within the district and within our school community, the Glendale School District will continue with our Google Classroom instruction model until Monday, Dec. 14,” the statement said.
Students had been scheduled to return to in-person classes on Dec. 2.
DiSabato said the district will continue to evaluate the plan in the coming weeks, and future schedule adjustments will be announced as needed.
“Student and staff safety continue to be a concern for the school board and administration and we will work together to provide the best educational models possible for all students,” DiSabato said.