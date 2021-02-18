FLINTON — During the public comment portion of Glendale School Board’s virtual meeting Tuesday, a parent inquired how a determination is made to place groups of students exposed to COVID-19 in quarantine.
In an email to the board, Amanda Hamilton said parents are concerned going forward how the district would determine whether students return to virtual instruction.
Hamilton said recently, elementary students in grades four and six were ordered to quarantine and learn virtually. Hamilton wrote she did not understand why entire classes were ordered to remain home and in isolation.
Superintendent Edward DiSabato said he understands parents’ exasperation, noting at times the quarantine order process is frustrating and information seems inconsistent.
He said he spoke with an epidemiologist from the state Department of Health about the district’s procedures, and was told they are following them correctly in regard to reporting and action taken.
School Nurse Georgette Selecky agreed.
“(The school district) will continue to follow what the Department of Health tells us. We provide them with the information and the Department of Health makes the determination,” she explained.
Selecky provided an example of the sixth grade quarantine order.
“Each of the students had spent a number of days with the student who tested positive. There were multiple days and multiple periods where there was exposure and that’s why the Department of Health considered keeping the whole class quarantined,” she noted. “Everything we are doing to this point, we have been following the Department of Health regulations.”
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said many people do not understand the details the Department of Health uses when making a determination about whether students can be in-person at school full-time, part-time or learn virtually however the decision is the department’s and not the school district’s.
“This is not an in-house decision. The Department of Health makes it and Glendale is obligated to follow it. It is the Department of Health’s regulations,” Mulhollen said.
He also thanked Selecky, the district’s staff, and administration for their efforts during the pandemic.
“They have done a lot of hard work during this time. They have all done a great job and should be commended,” he said.
The board also answered an emailed question from Parent Pamela Ripple. She inquired whether booster groups can begin meeting in the school complex now that students are returning full-time to in-person classes.
DiSabato said, “Not at this time. Once we get students back and things are going well then we will consider allowing groups into the building.”