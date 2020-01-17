ALLPORT — The Glendale girls basketball team broke out to a 12-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back on Friday night, topping host West Branch 56-27.
Seven different Lady Vikings scored in the game, including Olivia Reese, who had a game-high 20 points. Reese also had five steals and five rebounds.
“We were a little out of rhythm in the first half,” said Glendale head coach Beth Campbell. “We told them at halftime, ‘We have to clean this up. We have to play better.’ And I think they did.”
The Lady Vikings led the game 10-0 thanks to a bucket each from Reese and Kyla Campbell and two baskets from Hanna Noel.
West Branch found the net with 3:25 left in the frame, as Ashley Mertz put in a bucket.
Campbell put the Lady Vikings up 17-2 at the start of the second quarter, with two baskets within seconds of each other after a steal on an inbounds pass.
“We started off slow again and our turnovers allowed them to stretch the lead,” said West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “On a different night I know we can compete with them, but tonight they were a much better team.
“We know what we need to do and there is not much time to dwell on it.”
West Branch got some of its offense going finally in the second quarter, as Tory Kalke hit a big three and Mertz added two more baskets.
But Glendale was just too hard to stop. The Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Warriors 29-16 in the second half.
Campbell had eight of her 14 points in the third and fourth quarters, despite not feeling well.
“Olivia played well, as did Kyla,” said Coach Campbell. “Kyla does every aspect of the game, even if her shot it is off. And it wasn’t tonight, she’s not been feeling well. Even if she isn’t scoring, she is doing something to make people score. She had a lot of assists tonight.
“Olivia does the same thing. She gets a lot of steals. In basketball, you always see the scoring in the paper. But those girls do everything else too. I love coaching them.”
The Lady Vikings also went 9-for-10 from the free throw line in the game. West Branch didn’t attempt a foul shot.
Glendale got eight points and four rebounds from Noel, while Lilley Vereshack added seven rebounds and four points.
Alyssa Sinclair and Casey Kuhn each had four off the bench for the Lady Vikings.
“I think your goal is to have eight people score five or six points every game,” Coach Campbell said. “That’s what we are striving for. It’s nice when somebody puts up 10 or 20, but if everybody can get in the offense, it makes you so much harder to guard. I think we are moving towards that.”
West Branch was led by Mertz and Sarah Betts, who each had 10 points. Kalke added eight rebounds and five points, along with three blocks.
The Lady Warriors dropped to 5-7 overall, 4-1 in the Moshannon Valley League and 1-6 in the Inter-County Conference. West Branch hosts Bellwood-Antis on Monday.
Glendale improved to 10-4 overall, 5-0 in the MVL and 3-4 in the ICC. The Lady Vikings play at Moshannon Valley on Monday.
Glendale—56
Reese 7 5-6 20, Campbell 4 4-4 14, Lukehart 1 0-0 2, Noel 3 2-2 8, Vereshack 2 0-0 4, Downs 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 2 0-0 4, Best 0 0-0 0, C. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, A. Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-10 56.
West Branch—27
S. Betts 4 0-0 10, Mertz 5 0-0 10, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Cantolina 1 0-0 2, Kalke 2 0-0 5, Parks 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 0-0 27.
Three-pointers: Campbell 2, Reese. S. Betts 2, Kalke.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 12 15 18 11—56
West Branch 2 9 10 6—27