GROVE CITY — The Glendale wrestling team crowned three individual champs and had a total of six placewinners Saturday on the way to winning the team title at the Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School.
Zeke Dubler (113), Suds Dubler (126) and Cory Johnston (220) all placed first for the Vikings.
Curwensville’s Zach Holland also won an individual title, taking first place at 138.
Vikings’ Kyle Jasper (285), Garret Misiura (138) and Tristan Rutter (145) also stood on the podium. Jasper was fourth, while Misiura and Rutter were fifth.
Glendale won the team title with 170 points, followed by Kane (150.5) and DuBois (133.5). The Beavers had a champ in Ed Scott at 152 pounds.
Zeke Dubler beat Meadville’s Vincent Rinella in the 113-pound finals by a 3-1 tally. He was 5-0 in the tournament, pinning his way to the finals.
Suds Dubler knocked off Warren’s Ryan Madigan 7-5 in the 126-pound finals after besting Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce by the identical score in the semifinals. Dubler’s other three wins all came via pin.
Johnston cruised to the 220-pound championship bout with four, first-period falls, three of them coming in 34 seconds or less. He then downed Maplewood’s Joey King 4-2 in the title matchup.
Holland was 5-0 in his 138-pound title run for the Golden Tide. He knocked off Misiura 3-0 in the semifinals before defeating Penns Valley’s Clayton Royer 3-1 in the finals. Holland upped his record to 22-0 this season.
Misiura dropped to the consolations and lost his consey semifinal bout to fall into the fifth-place match, which he won by fall in 57 seconds over Grove City’s Logan Breese.
Jasper lost his opening match to Kane’s Cooper Nystrom, but stormed back through the consolation bracket with five falls, including a pin of Nystrom in the consey quarterfinals. Jasper’s run ended in the third-place bout where he was pinned by Redbank Valley’s Kobe Bonnano.
Rutter was 5-2 in the tournament, falling in the quarterfinals to Titusville’s Jarrod Rodgers by 10-9 decision and to South Side’s Anthony Navarro 5-2 in the consey semis. Among his five wins, Rutter had a major decision, pin and two technical falls, including a 15-0 win over Harbor Creek’s Matt Stengar in the fifth-place bout.
Nate Storm (106), Mason St. Clair (120), Logan Smith (160), Britton Spangle (182) and Seth Dudurich (195) also wrestled for the Vikings.
Storm and St. Clair were both 2-2 with two pins. Dudurich was 3-2 with three falls.
Curwensville’s Jake Carfley joined Holland as the only other Golden Tide wrestler to place. Carfley was 4-3 in the tourney to end up sixth. Three of his four wins came by fall, including a pin of Storm.
Caleb Stiles (120), Nick Fegert (126), Zach Shaffer (132), Adam Straw (145), Noah Brady (152), Dylan Harmic (160), Jake McCracken (170), Duane Brady (182), Nick Holbert (195) and Brennen McCarty (220) also competed for the Tide, who came in 16th place in the team race.
Shaffer, Straw, McCracken and Duane Brady were all 2-2. Straw, McCracken and Brady had two pins each.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
Curwensville visits Clarion, while Glendale hosts the first two rounds of the District 6 class 2A team dual tournament.
The top-seeded Vikings will wrestle the winner of the Mount Union-Penn Cambria match that is slated for a 6 p.m. start.