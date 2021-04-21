FLINTON — Glendale School Board heard a report on full-time, in-person student instruction at its recent meeting.
District Superintendent Edward DiSabato on Tuesday reported since students returned to classes five days a week on Feb. 22, things have been going well except for a small hiccup.
“The district has had one short shutdown. We are not alone in that,” DiSabato said, adding surrounding schools have had similar experiences.
The district continues to closely monitor the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Clearfield, Cambria and Blair counties where there has been an uptick in numbers.
“Our doors are open. We are continuing to monitor the numbers every day. The numbers are moving upwards. Within the last two to three days, I am aware of three or four schools who have had to adjust their schedules.”
Currently there are two staff members and six students who are recuperating from coronavirus, although the timing of their cases did not require the schools to close. However within the last three weeks, the district has had 100 students who have had to quarantine because they have been exposed to the virus through someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
DiSabato said the district is prepared to continue working with state and federal agencies as long as the virus is viable and will be continuing to follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health.
“No one knows how long this will go on. The district will continue working with the CDC and the DOH. We notify them immediately when there is a case in the district,” he told directors.
DiSabato said there have been many evenings, at the health organizations’ requests, he and the district’s administrative team has contacted students’ families about the need for them to quarantine because the students were exposed to the virus.
“People aren’t always happy about that news but we are just doing what the CDC and the DOH tell us to do. We are noting making up the rules or the protocol, the organizations make the decisions and tell the district what to do,” he said.