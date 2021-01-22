FLINTON — Hoping to ease the strain of a declining number of available substitute teachers for the district, Glendale School Board approved entering into an agreement with Pennsylvania State University’s College of Education, for student teachers.
The pact between the university and the school district would allow the district to operate a student teaching program for the college’s field students through Jan. 19, 2021 and June 30, 2026.
Through the program, the college agrees to place a number of students pursuing elementary education certification or certification in secondary programs including English and language arts, mathematics, science, social studies and citizenship or world languages. The number of student teachers will be mutually agreed on by both the college and the school district.
Students will be paired with a Glendale instructor who will provide them with guidance, assistance, feedback and opportunities to practice knowledge and skills from their coursework. College students participating in the program will have obtained background clearances required by the district.
At Tuesday’s meeting, elementary Principal Kate Bacher introduced a program for student education, using fewer teachers each day, that could be considered at the board’s special meeting Feb. 2. She said in addition to concerns for health and safety, whenever an instructor is absent because they have received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 or need to quarantine because they have been around someone who has tested positive, is a lack of available substitute instructors.
“We are concerned about the lack of substitutes that could require us to move forward between school being open and virtual instruction. We want consistency,” Bacher said.
The elementary 80/20 hybrid plan would have kindergarten, first grade and learning support students attending school five days per week. Life skills students would come five half days per week.
All other students above the grade one level would work from home, one day per week, using a “What I Need-independently” or WIN. Under the WIN program students would work on skills practice and reinforcement including reading books, writing, activity sheets and projects. Students would receive no live instruction.
Bacher said the program would free up a minimum of three staff members to substitute teach whenever needed.
“If they are not needed to sub, teachers could use the day for planning and uploading lessons to Google Classroom since many students will remain virtual and teachers will be asked to teach groups simultaneously,” Bacher said.
Bacher added the program could help the district stay open longer and more consistently since absent instructors are one of the top reasons the school district could close.