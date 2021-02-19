FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved several items of business including developing some proposals for programs to help students recover from the precariousness the COVID-19 pandemic caused to the school schedule.
Programs for struggling students
At Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Edward DiSabato said, “Our students are having struggles with physical, mental health and emotional well-being.” He noted the administrative team is exploring funding opportunities and grants to pay for programs that will help students transition.
“We have a learning gap that needs to be addressed,” DiSabato said, adding, “We need to help our students with academics.”
Strength training program
The board granted permission to athletic Director John Matchock to contact a local trainer who expressed an interest in developing a strength training program for students. Matchock said the cost would be approximately $3,000 and would be open to any high school student.
Matchock said the trainer would show the district’s sports coaches the program and then check periodically on progress and whether there are issues that need to be addressed.
Both program proposals will be presented to the board at its March 16 business meeting.
Science teacher hired
Katherine Gates was selected by the board to be hired as a high school science teacher at an annual salary of $41,422.
2021-22 calendar approved
The 2021-22 calendar was accepted. The first student day is Wednesday, Aug. 25. The last day of school for students is Friday, May 27.
Students and staff will not be in school Monday, Sept. 6 for Labor Day; Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day; Thursday Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving; Monday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 30, deer season; Friday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 31, Christmas break; Friday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 21, mid-winter break; and Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, Easter.
Students will be off for teacher in-service and Act 80 days on Monday, Oct. 4; Friday, Oct. 29; Monday, Jan. 3; and Friday, March 11. They will also be off Friday, Nov. 5 for parent-teacher conferences.
Any days that need to be made up for school cancellations will be Feb. 18, Feb. 21, April 18, May 31, June 1, June 2, June 3 and June 6.
Health and nursing services contract
A contract was approved by directors between the school district and the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center to allow Glendale students attending GACTC to receive school health and nursing services by its on-site licensed practical nurse.
Charter school legislation reform resolution
Directors also authorized board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen to sign a resolution, on behalf of the board calling for charter school legislation reform. The resolution, supported by public schools in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties, will be presented in the coming weeks to state legislators.