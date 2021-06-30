FLINTON — Glendale School Board recently adopted the 2021-22 budget of just over $14 million with no tax increase.
Directors accepted the balanced spending plan with income and expenses of $14,094,978 with a unanimous vote.
Real estate millage is 112.01 for Clearfield County property owners and 68.94 for Cambria County. Business Manager Jeff Westover reported the millage amount for Clearfield County taxpayers remains the same as the 2020-21 school year however Cambria County’s rate is a decrease of .47 mill.
“The millage rates in each county don’t change by the same amount because the assessed values (for each county) are not an equal 50/50 split between each county. This is because of annual changes in assessed and market values and the rebalancing of the tax rates for each county which is calculated by the state Department of Education,” he explained.
Westover reported the budget amount represents an increase of $323,652 from the 2020-21 school year.
The board also adopted taxes supporting the budget including a $5 each per capita and Act 511 per capita taxes, $10 local services tax; 0.5 percent earned income and realty transfer taxes.
In a related matter, directors adopted the homestead/farmstead resolution for the $311,732.28 the district will receive for real estate tax reduction for 1,515 eligible properties within the district. Each property will have a tax decrease of $205.76.
The board also authorized the schedule for eligible property owners to pay their property tax in installments. The first payment equal to 50 percent of the total is due by Aug. 31, the second payment of 30 percent of the total is due Oct. 31 and the third payment of 20 percent of the total is due Dec. 15.