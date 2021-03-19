FLINTON — Glendale School Board was informed of plans for a prom in the coming weeks.
High School Principal Brian Stacey reported to directors at Tuesday’s business meeting, he has met with the juniors and seniors about plans for the formal dance.
Glendale, as were most local school districts, was unable to have a school-sanctioned prom last year because of the closing of schools associated with slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stacey said although restrictions for attendance at indoor and outdoor events are somewhat relaxed this year, he believes students would be safer at an event held outdoors.
He said current guidelines for attendance at indoor events would not allow the prom to be held anywhere at the school complex.
Nearby Prince Gallitzin State Park was suggested at the student meeting. Stacey said he supports the suggestion and asked directors about moving the date of the prom from April to May when temperatures may be milder. He said two park pavilions can be utilized which would give students attending plenty of room to be socially distant.
“The kids seemed to like the idea. It’s cost effective. We can still make it safe and have something the kids will enjoy,” he explained.
In keeping with current coronavirus protocols, the event will be limited to Glendale students. No graduates or students from other school districts will be able to attend — although Stacey said the district would continue to monitor changes in protocol and if restrictions are amended, revisions could be made in regards to prom attendance.
Directors said they do not have any issues with holding the prom at Prince Gallitizin and told Stacey they believed the two pavilions near the children’s play area would provide more shelter in the event temperatures that evening are cool.
They also have no problem with changing the date from April to May and suggested Stacey review the spring sports schedule to help him make a decision on a date.
“We will do our best to find a date that doesn’t leave anyone out,” Stacey said.