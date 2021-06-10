FLINTON — Glendale School Board held a special meeting Tuesday to fill a number of vacant staffing positions.
Directors hired Brian Kuhn as 2021-22 head varsity girls basketball coach, Christyn Lloyd as an English instructor at a Step 1 salary of $41,422, Morgan Maslonik as an elementary learning support teacher vacancy at a Step 1 salary of $41,422 and Ashlee Gallaher as an elementary instructor at a Step 1 salary of $42,322.
Also hired was Scarlett Tennis as a Title I reading teacher at a Step 1 salary of $41,422 and Veronica Norton as a Spanish teacher at a Step 1 salary of $41,422.
The board approved a transfer request from food service employee Connie Cusick to fill a high school paraprofessional vacancy.
Directors hired Christine Niebauer and Lisa Ricketts as elementary paraprofessionals and retroactively approved the 2021-22 flexible instructional day program application.