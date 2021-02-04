FLINTON — Glendale School Board adopted a resolution extending emergency paid sick leave for teachers and staff under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said the leave is for employees who did not exhaust any or part of their allotted amount of 10 sick days by Dec. 31, 2020. Employees who exhausted their leave entitlement prior to Dec. 31 are not eligible for the extension.
The resolution was reviewed by district Solicitor Aimee Willet. The resolution notes the school board believes it is in the best interest of the district to extend specific FFCRA benefits for employees who did not use them by the end of 2020. The extension takes effect Wednesday, Feb. 3 through Wednesday, March 31.
The resolution applies employees who are unable to work because they are quarantining or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are seeking a medical diagnosis pursuant to orders from local, state and federal government agencies or on the advice of a healthcare provider. Each will be entitled to up to 10 days of paid sick leave at a daily allowance of up to $511 or a total of $5,110.
It also allows employees who are caring for a family member residing in their household to receive up to 2/3 of their pay, up to $200 per day for 10 days or $2,000 total provided the family member is subject to a order from a local, state or federal agency or healthcare provider.
To be considered eligible for the leave, the employee must submit a written request on documentation designated by the district’s administrators and any supplemental documentation as requested.
The resolution notes the school board reserves the right to terminate, amend or replace the extension of FFCRA benefits if new federal or state legislation is implemented or if the administration and the board believes the extension is no longer in the best interest of the district.
District Superintendent Edward DiSabato said the details of the resolution would be presented to the unions representing the teachers and the support staff.